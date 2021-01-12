McAdam LLC Has $65.90 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,003 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 10.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $65,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,897,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,966. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

