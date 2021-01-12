BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in December

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

