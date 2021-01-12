SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.42

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.42 and last traded at $173.11, with a volume of 231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.