Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $60.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. 11,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 277.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $7,705,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.