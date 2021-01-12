Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,400 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.46. 6,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.72. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

