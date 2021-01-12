Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.11

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.