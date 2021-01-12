Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.68

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.68 and last traded at $207.65, with a volume of 197249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.04.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,253. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock worth $28,729,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

