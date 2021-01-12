CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. 337,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

