MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 103% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $92,396.75 and $837.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001844 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

