Dash Price Hits $129.77 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.77 or 0.00372574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002060 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.01153996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,916,781 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

