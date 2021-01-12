Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. 102,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,299. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

