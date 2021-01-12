Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $16,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 331,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

