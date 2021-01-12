Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$0.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.25. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,230. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Get Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) alerts:

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.