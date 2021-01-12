Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Given a C$180.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$180.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$174.67.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$143.42. 149,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$142.77. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.74. The company has a market cap of C$20.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

