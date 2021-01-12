Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) a C$101.00 Price Target

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) has been assigned a C$101.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

TIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.94.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock traded up C$2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$89.61. 85,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,058. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$94.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.15.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7734959 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,040,875.45. Insiders have sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 in the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.