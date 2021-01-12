Cormark Raises Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.00

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE PXT traded up C$0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.59. 357,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,964. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.58.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.5600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total transaction of C$575,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

