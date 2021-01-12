CIBC Raises NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NFI stock traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.82. 937,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,761. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.58.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

