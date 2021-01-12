The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

