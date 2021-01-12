Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Director John Patrick O’neill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

YAYO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 89,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,322. Rideshare Rental, Inc. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

