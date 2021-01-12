SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SNX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $665,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $3,352,059. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
