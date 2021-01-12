SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $665,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $3,352,059. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

