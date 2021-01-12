SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 16124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

