SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.81

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.81 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 15982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

