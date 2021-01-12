Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.66

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 4501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

