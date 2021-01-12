Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.41

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 28347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

