Short Interest in Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Rises By 900.0%

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ASEKY remained flat at $$30.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 323. Aisin Seiki has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

