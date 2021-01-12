Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 573.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BIOAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

