Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.60

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.60 and last traded at $156.85, with a volume of 2289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

