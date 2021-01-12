Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on BRDCY. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

