EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.19

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

