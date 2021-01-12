United States Steel (NYSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.34

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 219680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 184.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

