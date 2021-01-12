MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.26

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.26 and last traded at $157.85, with a volume of 384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.26.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $626,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

