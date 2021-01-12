Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

SRPT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

