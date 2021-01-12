Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,841. The firm has a market cap of $993.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

