Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 30,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,333. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

