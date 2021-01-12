American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. To this end the company has launched competency-based programs under an initiative called APUS Momentum. Notably, the company remains on track to complete its migration to a new Learning Management System by January 2021. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. However, the COVID-19 pandemic may cause a disruption of educational services and increase costs for HCN to deliver courses online. Earnings estimates for 2021 have decreased over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' concern for the company's prospect.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,812. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $91,525. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 243,247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

