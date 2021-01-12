Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,770. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

