Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.77

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 2911792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

