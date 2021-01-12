Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 106,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 113,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

