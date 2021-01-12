STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.01

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.01 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 20082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.79 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $56,860,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

