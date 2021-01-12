Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 15,050 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

