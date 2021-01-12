Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Shares of Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.56. Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 19,653 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.38 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.

Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) Company Profile (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

