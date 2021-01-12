First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 1,141.8% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

