Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

