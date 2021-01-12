Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 1,055.6% in December

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,055.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Coats Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

