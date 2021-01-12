The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $550,341.30.

OTCMKTS CRTG remained flat at $$0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

