Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.46. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

