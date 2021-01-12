BitTorrent Trading Up 17.2% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $355.59 million and $156.69 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002403 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,926,628,124 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

