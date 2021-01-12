SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

