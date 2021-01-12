Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

CGEAF remained flat at $$77.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

