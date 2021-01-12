Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 4,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $404.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
