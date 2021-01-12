Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 4,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $404.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.